RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published 42 minutes ago RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai Last rites of Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan performed at Mumbai's Versova Muslim Kabrastan on June 01. His friends and family bid him the hardest adieu. His brother Sajid Khan was seen emotional outside the graveyard. Wajid Khan breathed his last at age of 43 after battling kidney infection. Khan had also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Sajid-Wajid debuted with 1998 film 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya', which had Salman Khan in lead role. 0

