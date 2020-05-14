Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes join Miami protests Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published 31 minutes ago Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes join Miami protests Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Miami Florida on Sunday. 0

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Join Black Lives Matter Demonstrators on Miami Streets While the 'Senorita' couple take their protests over the death of George Floyd to the street

Tweets about this Gretta Yoosong-Amadife RT @kehlsza: ARIANA GRANDE, HALSEY, J. COLE, MELANIE MARTINEZ, TYLER THE CREATOR, CAMILA CABELLO, KALI UCHIS, TINASHE, LIL YATCHY, SHAWN ME… 57 seconds ago 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻🙋🏻‍♂️𝗦𝘄𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗶𝗲👸🏼🇭🇰HK🇭🇰 RT @etnow: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are protesting in Miami after the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/SvMHkIeWHl 19 minutes ago