Get your custard fix at Gus's Drive-In

If you visit Gus's Drive-In, in East Troy, you better bring your appetite.

(((GUS SAYS:"Our heavy chevy is a halfpound juicy burger and it'shuge, and we sell alot of it.Also four by fours which istwo grilled cheese sandwicheswith a half pound burger inthe middle and it's just anamazing sandwich.")))AND LET'SNOT FORGET THE CUSTARD.(((GUSSAYS: "Our custard comes fromNeenah, Wisconsin, from localsourced dairy and we run iteveryday and it's always madefresh.")))NORMALLY CLOSED 4MONTHS OUT OF THE YEAR - GUSAND HIS WIFE JESSICA WERE PUTTO THE TEST WHEN COVID-19 HITTHE STATES.

(((JESSICA SAYS:"You know the way that we'vebeen doing things for 18years, this process that wethink we've perfected, wasturned on end.

Everything thatwe thought we knew to run ourbusiness now had to changeseemly overnight.")))BUT AS ASTAPLE FOR GREAT FOOD ANDSWEAT SHAKES - THE SUN ISSTILL SHINING ON THE MUFFLERMAN.

(((JESSICA SAYS: "It wasamazing, we almost couldn'tput it into words how manypeople came out, how emotionalit was.

Instead of us thankingour customers they werethanking us for being open,thanking us for serving thecommunity.

It is such astrange turn of events that weended up being grateful foreach other.")))EVEN IF YOUAREN'T IN THE MOOD FOR ABURGER - GUS'S ALSO OFFERSGYROS, CHICKEN, AND OFCOURSEFRIDAY FISH FRIES.

WHICH CANALL BE ENJOYED OUTSIDE - ANDEVENTUALLY INSIDE THE DINER.(((JESSICA SAYS: "We will openour dinning room soon, it'sjust a matter of listening toour customers.

That's whatgreat now is we can be guidedby them and what they feelcomfortable with we'll becomfortable with.

DELANEY BREY TMJ4NEWS.