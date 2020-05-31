Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters set fires in New York City and Santa Monica

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Protesters set fires in New York City and Santa Monica

Protesters set fires in New York City and Santa Monica

New York City and Santa Monica had violent and fiery scenes over the weekend.

Multiple stores were damaged in Santa Monica, but officials say that most of the looters were most likely not associated with the protests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clutchrptmedia

Clutch Report Media The news wants to show you fires and riots but we want to show you the good and the peace. Following New York our c… https://t.co/grHRd53Rpo 13 hours ago

18NewsMikayla

Mikayla Newton Street protests rocked New York City for its worst day of unrest in decades Saturday, with fires burning into the e… https://t.co/drWE3HOJIn 1 day ago

DennisPassa

Dennis Passa RT @Jake_Seiner: Fresh update: Street protests rocked New York City for its worst day of unrest in decades Saturday, with fires burning in… 1 day ago

Jake_Seiner

Jake Seiner Fresh update: Street protests rocked New York City for its worst day of unrest in decades Saturday, with fires bur… https://t.co/ahkdj0kBUo 1 day ago

18NewsMikayla

Mikayla Newton An initially peaceful demonstration in New York City over the death of a black man killed by police in Minnesota sp… https://t.co/N8Q1Jim6nO 2 days ago

JulioMa57488754

Julio Mazariegos RT @afezio1952: Protesters breach Minneapolis police precinct, set fires https://t.co/ZuhrXCjoeu THE MEDIA IS A JOKE! 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters take a knee in silence in Times Square [Video]

Protesters take a knee in silence in Times Square

Protesters staged a peaceful demonstration in New York City's Times Square on Sunday (May 31), chanting and taking a knee in silence in memory of George Floyd, who died last week as a white Minneapolis..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published
Local Leaders Call For Peace Following Unrest Between Police, Protesters [Video]

Local Leaders Call For Peace Following Unrest Between Police, Protesters

Mayor Bill de Blasio says despite the violence at recent protests, New York City does not need a curfew, which many other cities across the nation are now enforcing; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published