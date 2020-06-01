Moment man drives tanker truck into a crowd of Minneapolis protesters

This is the moment a man drove a large tanker truck through a crowd in Minneapolis on Sunday (May 31) as protesters demonstrated.

Local authorities reported no injuries of the protesters but said the actions of the driver were not an accident.

Footage shows the tanker drive along the highway towards the crowd at speed as demonstrators on the on the I35W bridge run out of the way.

As the truck comes to a halt, the vehicle is quickly surrounded by protesters.

The driver then proceeds to move forward, albeit at a slow speed.

Filmer Charles Nolan told Newsflare: "I was filming the protest from outside of my window, keeping an eye out for my friends in the crowd, expecting a peaceful demonstration, until I saw the truck come barreling down the closed highway toward demonstrators." US media reported that the driver, Bogdan Vechirko, has since been charged with assault, citing records at the Hennepin County Jail.

US media also reported that a mugshot of Vechirko shows what appear to be minor injuries to his nose and eyes.