Questions Remain After Truck Driver Arrested For Driving Into I-35W Protest
A 35-year-old truck driver from Otsego is in jail this morning after driving his semi tanker truck into a crowd of protesters on the I-35W bridge.
(2:55) WCCO Mid-Morning - June 1, 2020
Moment man drives tanker truck into a crowd of Minneapolis protestersThis is the moment a man drove a large tanker truck through a crowd in Minneapolis on Sunday (May 31) as protesters demonstrated.
Local authorities reported no injuries of the protesters but said..
Further Details But Questions Remain On Arrested I-35W Truck DriverThe man's identity has been release, along with a mug shot, but it's still yet unclear whether this was an intentional or accidental event (6:05). WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020