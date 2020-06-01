Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:05s - Published
Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players

Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about the NBA's current plans for return.

Nick and Broussard disagree on which plan is the best way to go about restarting the league.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players

Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to playersNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about the NBA's current plans for...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this

taechagia

Mooi Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players https://t.co/RjWFROWcAY 2 days ago

halohalohaloo2

halohalohaloo Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players https://t.co/irulXrTjQN 2 days ago

geysml

Gey✨ Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players https://t.co/OMOc8dMGur 2 days ago

enriquito1964

Venezuelan in USA Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players https://t.co/JsOSKp0V2V https://t.co/Dt7ihS6lns 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright gives 3 reasons why Clippers aren't playoff favorites over Lakers [Video]

Nick Wright gives 3 reasons why Clippers aren't playoff favorites over Lakers

Fox Bet projects that Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers would be favored over LeBron James and the Lakers in a neutral site 7-game series. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide which team..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:50Published
Chris Broussard: It makes perfect sense for teams to send their home court to Orlando arena [Video]

Chris Broussard: It makes perfect sense for teams to send their home court to Orlando arena

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports NBA’s top-seeded teams are considering alternatives to home court, since the playoffs will likely take place in one location. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:35Published