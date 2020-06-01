Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about the NBA's current plans for return.
Nick and Broussard disagree on which plan is the best way to go about restarting the league.
