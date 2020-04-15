Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Inspiration Behind Lisa Jewell's Bestseller The Family Upstairs

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 01:49s - Published
The Inspiration Behind Lisa Jewell's Bestseller The Family Upstairs

The Inspiration Behind Lisa Jewell's Bestseller The Family Upstairs

New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell talks about how a mother in the South of France and a haunting Chelsea mansion inspired her to write this creepy mystery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Family Grateful For Newton Caregiver's Compassion During Veteran's Final Battle With Coronavirus [Video]

Family Grateful For Newton Caregiver's Compassion During Veteran's Final Battle With Coronavirus

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:18Published
Story time with Lisa Hidalgo: 'The Donut Chef' by Bob Staake [Video]

Story time with Lisa Hidalgo: 'The Donut Chef' by Bob Staake

Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo reads a family-favorite children's book, 'The Donut Chef' by Bob Staake. Gather 'round!

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:08Published