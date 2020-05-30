Jay-Z Speaks to Minnesota Governor About Murder of George Floyd

Jay-Z Speaks to Minnesota Governor About Murder of George Floyd Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently revealed that Jay-Z reached out to him to speak about George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was recently murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a white police officer.

Walz said they had an “incredibly human” conversation about the justice that needs to be served for Floyd.

Tim Walz, via Fox 9 Jay-Z also released a statement addressing his conversation with Walz, thanking him for “doing what’s right.” He says they spoke about Attorney General Keith Ellison taking on Floyd’s case, a move Jay-Z hopes will lead to the prosecution of all those responsible for his murder.

Jay-Z, via statement Jay-Z ended his statement with a message to “every politician, prosecutor and officer” in the United States, urging them to “have the courage to do what is right.” Jay-Z, via statement