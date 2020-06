New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he was worried that demonstrations over the past few nights in response to George Floyd's death could cause a spike in coronavirus infections, setting back efforts to tamp down its spread.

"...and then you turn on the tv, and you see these mass gatherings that could potentially be infecting hundreds and hundreds of people after everything that we have done," Cuomo said.

COVID-19 has killed more than 20,000 in New York City alone, making the city the American epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.