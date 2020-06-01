Winston Post Protest Live Shot Monday

Live shot following interview with Jim Hammond regarding protest

Over the weekend, chattanoogans held protests to voice their frustrations about the death of george floyd.

Many of the protests were peaceful, but some turned chaotic.

News 12 now's winston reed was there all weekend.

He joins us live with more.

This weekend chattanoogans held multiple protests throughout the weekend.

Protesters were frustrated that the remaining three officers that were involved in floyd's arrest have not been charged or arrested.

Saturday things seemed to be more organized.

But on sunday, the situation escalated.

Protests began sunday afternoon and by sunday evening the crowd became larger.

At the old hamilton county courthouse, protestors accidentally knocked down a light and hamilton county sheriff's deputies used tear gas to disperse them.

Angela moryan who was here with me last night was covering the protest when the tear gas was released into the crowd.

One protestor says that the tear gas smoke was unexpected.

I heard some pops and they just i heard some pops and they just started shoving everyone down the stairs that was up there.

There was a girl that fell over and she almost got trampled.

Thankfully, we were able to pick her up off the stairs.

But, they were just shoving shoving shoving and shoving us into the smoke bombs essentially.

They were all at the bottom and i had no choice but to walk through several bombs.

Sunday night, the tennessee national guard was called in to help with the protests.

They were posted at frazier avenue and market street.

Some demonstrators told news 12 last night that they plan on protesting until those additional arrests have been made.

If that happens, we will be here to keep you all informed.

Live in chattanooga, winston reed