Local law enforcement condemns tactics in George Floyd's death

Agencies across southern Oregon have issued statements flatly condemning the tactics that led to George Floyd's death, but several have spoken against the destruction and looting seen at some protests.

The integriis rather rare to have pe agencies make public comments on these types of issues.

But here is what we have seen so far.

Medford chief of police scott clauson says he is deeply saddened by george floyd's death and fully supports the prosecution of those involved.

He says the medford police department must continue to learn from this tragedy.

Jackson county sheriff nathan sickler released a statement saying quote "in most circumstances, the jackson county sheriff's office refrains from commenting on the conduct of members of other law enforcement agencies.

I feel the tragic and senseless death of george floyd is different.

Those we serve need to know that we, the members of the jackson county sheriff's office, are saddened and deeply concerned by the inexcusable actions that resulted in mr. floyd's death."

End quote.

Grants pass department of public safety chief hensman also shared the statement from the oregon association of police and o-s-p.

He also said he wants to re-assure the