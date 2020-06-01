US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded
the International Space Station At 10:16 a.m.
EST on May 31, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon
spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free
docking at the International Space Station (ISS).
Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley then
disembarked the capsule and entered the station.
The Crew Dragon is the first privately designed
and built spacecraft in the history of the space
age to carry astronauts to orbit.
The launch also represents the first time since
2011 when the space shuttle program was shut down
that NASA has launched their own astronauts.
In a call to Behnken and Hurley after they docked,
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine praised their
work, calling them an inspiration to the world.
Jim Bridenstine, via CNN The Crew Dragon is expected to
remain at the ISS for at least six weeks
and at most, four months.
During that time Behnken and Hurley will assist
with NASA and partner agency research, as well
as possibly perform installation spacewalks.