US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station At 10:16 a.m.

EST on May 31, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free docking at the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley then disembarked the capsule and entered the station.

The Crew Dragon is the first privately designed and built spacecraft in the history of the space age to carry astronauts to orbit.

The launch also represents the first time since 2011 when the space shuttle program was shut down that NASA has launched their own astronauts.

In a call to Behnken and Hurley after they docked, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine praised their work, calling them an inspiration to the world.

Jim Bridenstine, via CNN The Crew Dragon is expected to remain at the ISS for at least six weeks and at most, four months.

During that time Behnken and Hurley will assist with NASA and partner agency research, as well as possibly perform installation spacewalks.