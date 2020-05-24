Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TENET

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published
TENET

TENET

From Director Christopher Nolan.

#TENET, coming to theaters 7.17.20.

Watch the new TV spot now.

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Christopher Nolan Says He Crashed a Real 747 in ‘Tenet’ Because It Was Cheaper Than Using CG

Christopher Nolan Says He Crashed a Real 747 in ‘Tenet’ Because It Was Cheaper Than Using CGChristopher Nolan isn’t giving away any secrets about his latest film “Tenet,” but he was proud...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •IndependentIndian Express


Tenet Trailer 2: Did you spot Dimple Kapadia in the promo?

Dimple Kapadia makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the second trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet....
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Tenet' Trailer 2 [Video]

'Tenet' Trailer 2

Tenet Trailer 2 - Time Runs Out. A film by Christopher Nolan.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published
Fortnite players got to watch C. Nolan’s newest 'Tenet' trailer [Video]

Fortnite players got to watch C. Nolan’s newest 'Tenet' trailer

Fortnite keeps making history and this time it was for premiering the in-game movie trailer of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Tenet'.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published