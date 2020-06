'They Were Very Well Organized': Santa Monica Business Owner Says Vandals Came Prepared With Duffel Bags, SUVs Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:13s - Published 1 hour ago 'They Were Very Well Organized': Santa Monica Business Owner Says Vandals Came Prepared With Duffel Bags, SUVs Cameras caught looters running out of several Santa Monica stores on Sunday as they carried out armfuls of merchandise that belonged to businesses, big and small. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Over 400 Arrests In Santa Monica Sunday



The cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills – both of which experienced serious looting and violence over the weekend during the George Floyd demonstrations – will again impose curfews Monday. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:27 Published 6 hours ago Protesters set fires in New York City and Santa Monica



New York City and Santa Monica had violent and fiery scenes over the weekend. Multiple stores were damaged in Santa Monica, but officials say that most of the looters were most likely not associated.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published 11 hours ago