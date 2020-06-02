Lee's Summit school board race may offer fresh start after tumultuous years

MAYBE YOU'VE SEEN ONSOCIAL MEDIA THE CALLSFROM SOME TO TAKETHEIR FRUSTRATIONS TOTHE VOTING BOOTH.LOCAL LEADERS HAVEACKNOWLEDGED THISSENTIMENT...AND VOTERS IN MISSOURIARE GOING TO THE POLLSTOMORROW FOR LOCALELECTIONS.HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKE.Against the backdrop ofnationwide unrest - leadersare calling for more diverserepresentation in positions ofpower.We're here to talk about howwe can get better justice.to change systems. I want y'allto do things like make sureyou vote.Voters will soon weigh in onthe Lee's Summit schoolboard election..

And it couldmean a new start for a districtthat recently has dealt with itsshare of racial tensions.I do believe representationimportant.Megan Marshall is one of ninecandidates running for threepositions on the Lee's SummitSchool Board.

She is a 20year Marine Corps veteran..and she would be the firperson of color ever electedto the board.The families and communitymembers that i've had theprivilege to speak to, they'rejust ready to get back to thebusiness of kids and movingforward and welcoming newleadership.This new start comes after thedistrict's first blacksuperintendent, DennisCarpenter, resigned afterreceiving threats and clashingwith the board over diversitytrainingBeto Lopez is the Mayor ProTem for Lee's Summit..

And isthe only person of colorrepresented on the citycounciWhile he lives in the BlueSprings school district, heagrees that diversity in evearea of government onlybuilds the city up.As the population numbers,African American and Latinos,those numbers continue togrow into areas like Lee'sSummit, I think yourbackground can really make adifference in these key roles.I've just been focused onrunning a good campaign anmaking sure i reach as manyvoters as possible to let themknow i'm putting in the hardwork and my work will speakfor itself.The school board election isJune 2Sarah Plake 41 action news.VOTERS IN THE LEE'SSUMMIT SCHOOL DISTRICTWILL FIND NINE NAMES ONTHE BALLOT.ALONG WITH MARSHALL --DAVID E.

THOMPSON --MATTHEW "MATT" ANIEWALD --BRIAN T.

AUSTERMAN --KIMBERLEY FRITCHIE --KATHRYN CAMPBELL --LAWRENCE TODDANDERSON --CHRISTINE T.

BUSHYHEAD