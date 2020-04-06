Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Many Claim Police Left South, West Sides Unprotected

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Many Claim Police Left South, West Sides Unprotected

Many Claim Police Left South, West Sides Unprotected

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says officers were never instructed just to stand by and watch.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Human bones stolen from remote Indonesian caves by alleged antique hunters [Video]

Human bones stolen from remote Indonesian caves by alleged antique hunters

Locals from a remote area of Indonesia say the human remains of their ancestors, as well as those of Japanese and Dutch soldiers killed in WWII, have been stolen by antique hunters from the caves where..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 11:29Published
ISP: Two vehicle crash in Caldwell leaves one dead and three injured [Video]

ISP: Two vehicle crash in Caldwell leaves one dead and three injured

One person is dead and three are injured after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Key West Street and South Florida Avenue in Caldwell.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:48Published