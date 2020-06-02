Heartfelt moment Oakley Police Chief hugs crying protestor in California

While unrest protesters gather to protest in Oakley, California, against the unfair death of George Floyd, Police Chief, Eric Christiansen, kneels to hug a crying protestor on Sunday (May 31).

The sensitive killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has brought to light the tension between the police force and people in the United States.

This heartfelt demonstrates that police are with the people.

Christiansen kneels with the protester, hugging her in the reassurance that they are with them, they are not there to cause harm.

Other protestors cheer to see them hug, a very compelling heartwarming feeling that police are there for protection and not to fight against them.

Christiansen showcased how a peaceful demonstration should be.