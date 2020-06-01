PM Modi assures India Inc that growth will be back, stresses self-reliance | Oneindia News

Global  

PM Modi assured India Inc that growth will return while stressing on 5 I's of self-dependent India; 20 people have died in landslides in south Assam, several injured after incessant rains; Delhi CM Kejriwal launches Delhi corona app for information on hospital beds in he city; UN report reveals Taliban were in touch with Al-Qaeda through US peace talks, complicating Delhi's move at establishing ties with the outfit; Impact of cyclone Nisarga likely to be felt strongly in Mumbai, other coastal areas and more news #DelhiCoronaApp #PMModi #cycloneNisarga

