Romans Enjoy Vatican Museums without Tourists as it Reopens After Lockdown n
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s
After three months of closures due to the coronavirus, the Vatican Museums welcomed back visitors on June 1.

Due to restrictions, Romans got the chance to see them without hoards of tourists

