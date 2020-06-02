Trump Threatens to Deploy US Military Against Protests
President Donald Trump addressed reporters with prepared remarks Monday afternoon, following six nights of protests that turned violent all across the nation.
Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers BishopsMinutes after telling reporters he would deploy the military if state officials could not contain protests against police brutality across the nation, Donald Trump walked across the street from the..
Tear Gas Used On Washington, DC Demonstrators As Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Quell ProtestsPresident Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has erupted in some areas. (6/1/20)