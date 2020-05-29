China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans
The move comes after Washington announced it would eliminate special treatment to Hong Kong to punish Beijing.
People's Republic of New England🍞🌹 MORE OF THIS crush the neck of the shithole country's economy like the shithole country crushes the necks of its ow… https://t.co/CD4U0jHB8T 12 minutes ago
[email protected] China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, sources say https://t.co/E0Ti4WgKp1 20 minutes ago
Harry Siemens State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Monday, even as sources in China said t… https://t.co/WEe4Mp2kgE 26 minutes ago
thanosguardian RT @ReutersBiz: China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, sources say https://t.… 34 minutes ago
Mark Hillary (em 🏠) China Asks State-Firms to Halt Purchases of US Farm Goods - https://t.co/aFis0V083k - China plans to bankrupt Ameri… https://t.co/VqAzl1mAVQ 35 minutes ago
Savage Democratic & Nasty Woman AKA Human Scum China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, sources say - CNBC https://t.co/yrsS9JEUGW via @GoogleNews 39 minutes ago
821🌊♒ Thor's Day Child China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, sources say https://t.co/OW2nqCIcNC 2 hours ago
Benjamin Donkey More Winning...FFS!: China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, sources say.
https://t.co/Z1NuOFY5pI
via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago
US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security lawWhile addressing a press conference at Rose Garden of White House, United States President Donald Trump said that the USA will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect..
Ajit Jogi: First chief minister of Chhattisgarh dies at 74 | Oneindia NewsAjit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh died today afternoon. The 74-year-old had been in hospital for a few days. His son Amit Jogi made the announcement on Twitter. Ajit Jogi suffered two..