Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell' Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 hours ago Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell' Glee star Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life on the set of the hit U.S. TV show a "living hell". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Province Lea Michele accused of making life a 'living hell' for Glee co-star https://t.co/BD5zX2DWnA 24 seconds ago sober crown RT @Variety: Lea Michele is accused of making ‘Glee’ a ‘living hell’ for co-star Samantha Marie Ware https://t.co/jxekXbxJiv 3 minutes ago Saoirse RT @MirrorCeleb: Lea Michele accused of making life 'a living hell' for Glee co-star Samantha Ware https://t.co/cn6CZLC116 https://t.co/NBt… 21 minutes ago ✊🏿 Black Lives STILL Matter ✊🏿 The Dragging of Rachel Berry 2020 ... That's what you missed, on Glee. Lea Michele Accused of Making ‘Glee’ a ‘Liv… https://t.co/0dZzAyu5i6 33 minutes ago