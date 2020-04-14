Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell'
Glee star Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life on the set of the hit U.S. TV show a "living hell".
The Province Lea Michele accused of making life a 'living hell' for Glee co-star https://t.co/BD5zX2DWnA 24 seconds ago
sober crown RT @Variety: Lea Michele is accused of making ‘Glee’ a ‘living hell’ for co-star Samantha Marie Ware https://t.co/jxekXbxJiv 3 minutes ago
Saoirse RT @MirrorCeleb: Lea Michele accused of making life 'a living hell' for Glee co-star Samantha Ware
https://t.co/cn6CZLC116 https://t.co/NBt… 21 minutes ago
✊🏿 Black Lives STILL Matter ✊🏿 The Dragging of Rachel Berry 2020 ... That's what you missed, on Glee.
Lea Michele Accused of Making ‘Glee’ a ‘Liv… https://t.co/0dZzAyu5i6 33 minutes ago
Samantha Ware says Lea Michele threatened to 's**t in my wig' on GleeLea Michele's 'Glee' co-stars are coming for her hypocrisy after she tweeted against racism.
Lea Michele facetimes dad twice a day during lockdown separationLea Michelle has been FaceTiming her dad twice a day while he's in lockdown away from her on the U.S. East Coast.