NFL's Roger Goodell Is Called a Hypocrite After Protest Response
On Saturday, the NFL commissioner issued a statement addressing the recent deaths of George Floyd and two other African Americans, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
One News Page (Australia) NFL's Roger Goodell Is Called a Hypocrite After Protest Response: https://t.co/nfvDktZeo7 #AfricanAmericans 1 hour ago
KFI AM 640 NFL's Roger Goodell is being called a hypocrite after protest response. On Saturday, the NFL commissioner issued a… https://t.co/AAppdYLsCm 18 hours ago
NFL's Goodell releases statement saying league is "greatly saddened" by killings of black people in the U.S.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell releases statement saying the league is "greatly saddened" by the recent high-profile killings of black people in the U.S., including George Floyd
Funeral-like protest condemns Trump's response to COVID-19 in Washington, D.C."National Day of Mourning" protests were organised across the United States on Wednesday (May 20) against President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.