Rescue Mission announces naming rights at new location

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission gears up for its transition to a new building on Washington Boulevard after nearly 60 years on Superior St.

Continue to operate virtually.

After a sixty year run on superior street, the fort wayne rescue mission is moving to new heights for the community.fox 55's mallory beard tells us how they plan to continue helping those in need at the new location just a couple minutes up the road.

The fort wayne rescue mission announced the naming rights to its new building on washington boulevard this morning.

President donovan coley says the team has been waiting a long time for this milestone.

Pastor donovan coley//rescue mission president & ceot this particular time in our capital campaign, to recognize and to honor our lead gift is really overdue.ovid 19 is still rampant however.

The rescue mission team is hopeful for a smooth transition to the new still a but it big jump for the homeless who are familiar with the location on superior.pastor donovan coley//rescue mission president & e continue to serve meals at our current loca a lot nd so there of communication.

We have a great partnership with the city of fort wayne, with the area planning community.

Word is out.

In fact i guarantee you that those in our homeless communithey already know that this facility will be open.randen, a resident at the location on superior, says he anticipates the opening of the new location.branden //rescue mission resident"i so excited that new rescue mission wait ning.

Can to live there.

The luxury.

The spir going to hat be going on there."branden says the rescue mission chapel provides a place of calm especially since the covid-19 pandemic.branden //rescue miss on residentt peaceful.ut for others who are in and out of the shelter with minimal resources, president donovan coley says the swit just about changing locations but changing lives.

And the mission team will be there every step of the way.pastor donovan coley//rescue mission president & ceo"word is on the stree looking to serving the needs of our community.n fort wayne i mallory beard fox 55 news.

The rescue mission aims for the new location on washington boulevard to open by late july or early august.for more information, check out this story