Rock n bowl phase ii

3 governor edwards announced today h'll sign a new proclamation that will allow more businesses to re-open and expand their operations.

News1's rain augustine has more.

Jon bel edwards annouced monday that after seeing signs of progess... he plans to move the state into phase ii of re- opening friday, june 5th.

"w've also reached our goal of 10 percent positivity or lower, on new results for the last 24 days, and w're getting close to being at 10 percent overall since the inception of the testing..."during phase two, restaurants, retailers and other businesses that have been operating at 25 percent capacity can up their capacity to 50 percent.

Casinos will be able to open capacity to 75 percent.

"we still have some retrictions that have to be in place," pool halls, tattoo parlors, sp's and recreational pools along with bowling alle's may also re-open with additional restrictions "louisiana is headed in the right direction, but i have to caviot that by saying there still is a lot of covid-19 in louisiana.

I's in every community accross the state so we still have work to do," rock n b owl lafayette owner, jhonny blancher, says the resturant portion currently operates according to phase one of safe shopping guildlines.

"'m excited because it certainly puts us a couple of steps closer to doing what it is that makes us different."

Johnny says h's ready for the community to experience what makes rock n bowl such a unique cultural hub "w've provided a pretty unique experience anyway, but i's hard to have rock n bowl without the bowl," 3 ..

