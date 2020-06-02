Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as new BJP Delhi chief

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as new BJP Delhi chief

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as new BJP Delhi chief

Delhi BJP got its new president Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday.

Gupta will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Gupta is a former mayor of north Delhi municipal corporation.

Tiwari, an MP, had offered to quit after BJP lost to AAP in Delhi assembly polls.

Incidentally, Tiwari’s term was also over.

BJP also effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units.

Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh were named as state party chiefs of Chhattisgarh and Manipur respectively.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new president of the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNAHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kingfahadkhan7

Netizen fahad RT @i_theindian: BJP has replaced #ManojTiwari with Adesh Kumar Gupta who recently sent birthday wishes to a "parody account" of Mark Zucke… 28 seconds ago

BJPParty_

BJP Party Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as BJP Delhi chief, Vishnu Deo Sai to head party's Chhattisgarh unit https://t.co/iw4m0zWDCz 18 minutes ago

KyhanChase

Kyhan Chase RT @AishwaryaMudgi1: Little too late. Wish these changes were brought before the incompetent leader with his army of useless buffoons ascen… 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Will work together', says new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta after replacing Manoj Tiwari [Video]

'Will work together', says new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta after replacing Manoj Tiwari

Newly appointed Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Adesh Kumar Gupta, on June 02 said that party will work together. "I'm thankful to PM Modi, Nadda and other senior leaders of the party for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma to be released prematurely, LG accepts | Oneindia News [Video]

Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma to be released prematurely, LG accepts | Oneindia News

Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma, serving a life sentence, will be released prematurely from jail; health Ministry says that 73% of Covid deaths in the country are due to co-morbidities; Northeast..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published