Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as new BJP Delhi chief

Delhi BJP got its new president Adesh Kumar Gupta on Tuesday.

Gupta will take over from actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Gupta is a former mayor of north Delhi municipal corporation.

Tiwari, an MP, had offered to quit after BJP lost to AAP in Delhi assembly polls.

Incidentally, Tiwari’s term was also over.

BJP also effected change in leadership in Chhattisgarh and Manipur party units.

Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh were named as state party chiefs of Chhattisgarh and Manipur respectively.