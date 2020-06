'Will work together', says new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta after replacing Manoj Tiwari Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published 32 minutes ago 'Will work together', says new Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta after replacing Manoj Tiwari Newly appointed Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Adesh Kumar Gupta, on June 02 said that party will work together. "I'm thankful to PM Modi, Nadda and other senior leaders of the party for appointing a humble party worker like me to the post of state party president," he added. Gupta replaced Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief today. 0

