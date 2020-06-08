China says reached positive consensus with India on border issue | Oneindia News

China said today that Indian and Chinese troops have started implementing the positive consensus reached by the senior military officials of the two countries on June 6 aimed at easing the situation along the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after officials in New Delhi suggested that armies of India and China have undertaken a limited disengagement in few areas in eastern Ladakh in a demonstration of their intent to end the boundary standoff peacefully ahead of another round of military talks on Wednesday.

Starting tomorrow, those entering Goa will have the option of skipping the COVID-19 test, provided no symptoms were found in them during the screening at the entry points.

The BJP government in Karnataka has denied permission for an event where the Congress's Karnataka troubleshooter DK Shivakumar was scheduled to take charge as state Congress chief on June 14.

The government of Maharashtra -- the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in the country with more than 90,000 cases -- has denied all reports of a community transmission.