India-China Galwan faceoff: China releases 10 Indian soldiers from custody | Oneindia News

The Chinese returned 10 Indian soldiers from its custody after violence at the Galwan Valley on 15 June night; PM Modi will chair all-party meet on border issue to forge broad concensus; US Senator said that China was using the Covid pandemic to ratchet up oppression in Hong Kong, push expansionist policy in India in order to wield influence in the Indo-Pacific region; 22 trial sites in India will stop hydroxychloroquine research as drug is not effective in treating hospitalised patients, but no word yet on its use as a prevention; India has on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of Covid cases at 13,586 and more news #RajyaSabha #IndiaChina #CovidIndia



Tweets about this @betrue2mirror RT @IndianExpress: #GalwanValley Col Bikkumalla Santosh Babu (37): The Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, his seniors and fellow… 1 minute ago @betrue2mirror RT @IndianExpress: #Thread #GalwanValley | Remembering the 20 martyrs who died fighting China at LAC. https://t.co/4yQLpEN4NH https://t… 2 minutes ago ashokkumar RT @Nrg8000: Here, India Today offers the most plausible and complete timeline of the clashes that I've seen, https://t.co/pS2n1cNB3w Satel… 2 minutes ago Rita RT @IndianExpress: #GalwanValley #Martyrs Mandip Singh’s last words to his wife got lost in the poor network in Ladakh. He had recently jo… 6 minutes ago Paddy Singh Stick to your side of LAC: Delhi to Beijing https://t.co/gLN6nyP9ov via @IndianExpress The Chinese have not “unila… https://t.co/iVgI4asqda 6 minutes ago Red Indian 🌹 RT @charmyh: Of the 19 jawans who sacrificed their lives, 8 came from farmer families, three had defence background, three were tribals, on… 10 minutes ago Subhajit Mitra @smitaprakash After the rumour of 10 soldier missing,Army Clarified noone is missing https://t.co/2CnJTKlzNz 10 minutes ago Pradip Binakul Limbu Save time. Download Inshorts, India's highest rated news app, to read news in 60 words. https://t.co/XivoU3nDmC https://t.co/WRn1sH2XO5 10 minutes ago