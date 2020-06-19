Global  

India-China Galwan faceoff: China releases 10 Indian soldiers from custody | Oneindia News
The Chinese returned 10 Indian soldiers from its custody after violence at the Galwan Valley on 15 June night; PM Modi will chair all-party meet on border issue to forge broad concensus; US Senator said that China was using the Covid pandemic to ratchet up oppression in Hong Kong, push expansionist policy in India in order to wield influence in the Indo-Pacific region; 22 trial sites in India will stop hydroxychloroquine research as drug is not effective in treating hospitalised patients, but no word yet on its use as a prevention; India has on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of Covid cases at 13,586 and more news #RajyaSabha #IndiaChina #CovidIndia

