Health Minister Harshvardhan launches India's first mobile lab for Covid-19 testing | Oneindia News
Health Minister Harshvardhan launches India's first mobile lab for Covid-19 testing | Oneindia News

The Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against the Biren Singh-led government Manipur a day after nine legislators withdrew support from the government.

If the government fails to survive, the BJP will lose the northeastern state where it formed a government in 2017 despite the Congress emerging as the largest single party in the election.

High resolution satellite images procured by NDTV indicate Chinese efforts to block or disturb the flow of the Galwan river in Northeast Ladakh, less than a kilometer from the site of the deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15 in which 20 Indian officers and men were killed.

Rahul Gandhi's comment that Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in the brutal clash with China at Galwan valley in Ladakh provoked a sharp rebuttal from Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who said: "Let's get the facts straight".

Covid update: Australia slams China; India's new test technique; spike in deaths [Video]

Covid update: Australia slams China; India's new test technique; spike in deaths

From India beginning the use of rapid antigen tests, to Australia accusing China and Russia of spreading disinformation - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's worst-hit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:58Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown will be eased further in Scotland from Friday [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown will be eased further in Scotland from Friday

Lockdown restrictions are being eased further in Scotland, with people who live on their own or only with children under 18 able to form an “extended household group” from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
India China border fight: Why was no bullet fired? Explained in One minute | Oneindia News [Video]

India China border fight: Why was no bullet fired? Explained in One minute | Oneindia News

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that Indian soldiers were sent to martyrdom at the Galwan Valley unarmed. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said the soldiers were armed. Then why wasn't a single shot..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published