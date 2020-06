Indian martyrs: Guard of Honour given to Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh in Vaishali | Oneindia News

Last rites of Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh were carried out on June 19 in his native village in Bihar’s Vaishali.

Guard of Honour was also given to the fallen soldier before the last rites.

Sepoy Jai Kishor Singh lost his life in action in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15-16.

20 soldiers of Indian Army lost their lives in the border faceoff with China.

#GalwanValley #IndiaChina #SantoshBabu