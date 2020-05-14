Global  

Pandas keep cool by playing with ice in China

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Panda keepers at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China are using ice to help the globally-treasured animal to cool off from the summer heat.

