David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 37 minutes ago David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech David Guetta has been criticised for turning Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic "I Have a Dream" speech into a dance remix. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Galih Sebastian David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech David Guetta released hi… https://t.co/xHkgiVH3N7 4 hours ago The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speec… https://t.co/MyoMUprEwA 4 hours ago Shuffle Radio David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech https://t.co/gtpwOLuHxB https://t.co/RR90mmhGC2 4 hours ago gen21 David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech David Guetta released hi… https://t.co/87QwRVpXwS 6 hours ago The Ultimate UK Chart David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King’s historic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech https://t.co/Ln4iMm5P2c 6 hours ago Riley Camryn fan account David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech https://t.co/i5yJHuDxeK… https://t.co/lD3XTwC48P 6 hours ago Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech… https://t.co/wCVA8ziaNf 6 hours ago