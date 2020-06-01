Detroit Police Chief discusses protests

CTOA Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests | https://t.co/FnnhDu8y8i 1 day ago
Jane Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests | https://t.co/rx1d8M56Tx 2 days ago
KYRITSIS KONSTANTINOS Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests | https://t.co/dxjptqS4Pz 2 days ago
William B. Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests
James Craig, Detroit Police Chief, discusses the second nig… https://t.co/snZvslRXm3 2 days ago
Mayor Duggan on protests: "Detroit police did a beautiful job in protecting our city"Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig provided an update Monday afternoon addressing weekend protests in the city.