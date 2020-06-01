Detroit Police Chief discusses protests Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 05:16s - Published 26 minutes ago Detroit Police Chief discusses protests 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this CTOA Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests | https://t.co/FnnhDu8y8i 1 day ago Jane Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests | https://t.co/rx1d8M56Tx 2 days ago KYRITSIS KONSTANTINOS Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests | https://t.co/dxjptqS4Pz 2 days ago William B. Detroit Police Chief discusses second night of protests James Craig, Detroit Police Chief, discusses the second nig… https://t.co/snZvslRXm3 2 days ago