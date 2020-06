Team Coverage: Las Vegas police investigate two separate shootings overnight Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 05:04s - Published 23 minutes ago Team Coverage: Las Vegas police investigate two separate shootings overnight A Las Vegas police officer is on life support after being shot during a protest Monday night. The suspect was arrested near Circus Circus Hotel-Casino. In a separate shooting, this one downtown near Bridger Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, police say officers shot and killed a man with body armor who reached for a gun. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO TWO SHOOTING INCIDENTS LASTNIGHT INVOLVING LVMPD OFFICERS.IT HAS BEEN A TENSE NIGHT -FOLLOWING PROTESTS HERE IN THEVALLEY -OVER THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYDRIGHT NOW A METRO POLICEOFFICER IS FIGHTING FOR HISLIFE -- AFTER BEING SHOT INFRONT OF CIRCUS CIRCUS DURINGPROTESTS FOR GEORGE FLODYAND THAT SHOOTING -- NOT THEONLY INCIDENT TO TAKE PLACEDURING LAST NIGHT'SDEMONSTRATIONS.AN ARMED MAN WAS ALSO SHOT ANDKILLED BY POLICE IN FRONT OFTHE FEDERAL BUILDING DOWNTOWNOUR TEAM COVERAGE CONTINUESTHIS MORNINGKELSEY MCFARLAND IS AT U-M-CWHERE THAT OFFICER IS FIGHTINGFOR HIS LIFE -- ANDMARISSA KYNASTON IS DOWNTOWNWITH THE LATEST ON THE MAN THATWAS KILLED BY POLICE BUT LETSSTART OFF WITH KELSEY MCFARLAND-- WITH AN UPDATE ON THATOFFICERTHIS IS WHERE THAT OFFCIER WASTAKEN AND IS NOW ON LIFESUPPORT.THERE IS A LARGE POLICEPRESENCE WITH CAUTION TAPE UPIN SOME AREAS.SHERIFF JOE LOMBARDO SAYS THEOFFICER IS IN GRAVE CONDITIONTHIS MORNING...BUTDISMISSED REPORTS THAT HE HASPASSED.HERES A LOOK AT THE SCENE JUSTOUTSIDEOF CIRCUS CIRCUS...SHERIFF LOMBARDO SAYS OFFCIERSWERE TEYING TO MOVE A LARGECROWD...THEY WERE GETTING ROCKS ANDWATER BOTTLES THEOWN AT THEM.WHILE OFFICERS TRIED MAKINGARRESTS...THATS WHEN SHOTS RANG OUT ANDANOFFICER WAS DOWN.SHERIFF LOMBARDO SAID THEY HAVEIDENTIFIED THE PERSON WHO SHOTTHERE ARE STILL A LOT OFQUESTIONS THIS MORNING...POLICE EXPECT TO HOLD ANOTHERBRIEFING THIS MORNING TO UPDATEUS ON WHAT THEYVE LEARNED.WE WILL KEEP YOU UPDATED ALLMORNING.KM, 13 AN.AND LESS THAN THREE MILES AWAY- METRO OFFICERS WERE ALSOINVOLVED IN A SHOOTING IN THEDOWNTOWN AREA.THIS ONE NEAR BRIDGER AVENUEANDLAS VEGAS BOULEVARD.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 13 ACTIONNEWS ANCHOR MARISSA KYNASTONWITH THE LATEST ON THISINCIDENT.MARISSA?MARISSA ADLIBOUR CREWS WERE HERE LAST NIGHTWHEN IT HAPPENED- THEY SAYABOUT 11 OCLOCK- POLICE WERETRYING TO BREAK UP THE PROTEST-AT ABOUT 11-20- OUR CREWS HEARDSEVERAL GUNSHOTS- EVEN STARTEDTO RUN FOR COVER.ONCE THE SCENE GOT QUIET- 13ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATIVEREPORTER JOE BARTELS ASKED AFEW PEOPLE WHAT HAPPENED- THEYTOLD HIM THEY SAW A MAN WALKINGALONE- CARRYING A LARGE GUNOVER HIS SHOULDER- THEY SAY HEAPPEARED TO BE A LONE WOLF-SO TO SPEAK.WE DO KNOW THIS IS COMPLETELYSEPARATE FROM THE SCENE NEARCIRCUS CIRCUS-BUT THIS ALL HAPPENED AS PEOPLEGATHERED FOR THE FIFTH NIGHT INAROW- PROTESTING THE DEATH OFGEORGE FLOYD.ITS STILL NOT CLEAR HOW MANYWERE ARRESTED LAST NIGHT- BUTWE DO KNOW 155 PEOPLE WEREARRESTED SUNDAY NIGHT.THE DEPARTMENT SAYS TWO OFTHEIR OFFICERS ALSO SUFFEREDMINOR INJURIES THAT NIGHT.MARISSA ADLIBAND THE METRO BOLDEN AREACOMMAND SENT OUT THIS TWEET 'INTHIS MOMENT WE ASK PRAYERS FOROUR LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY.LET US JOIN TGETHER IN PRAYERFOR OUR CITY.LETS CHECK IN WITH JUSTIN NOW-- FOR A LOOK AT YOUR WEATHERTODAY LOOKS MOSTLY CLOUDY ANDTHERE'S A 10% CHANCE FOR ASTRAY SHOWER THIS





