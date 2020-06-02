Trudeau: Canadians watched in 'horror' scenes outside White House

Asked by a reporter for his reaction to U.S. federal police removing protesters from outside the White House the night before, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "we all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States."

Trump deepened outrage on Monday by posing at a church across from the White House clutching a Bible after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear protesters.

"We all watch in horror and consternation what's going on in the United States," Trudeau told reporters during a coronavirus news conference in Ottawa.

"It is a time for us as Canadians to recognize that we too, have our challenges; That black Canadians, black Canadians and racialized Canadians face discrimination as a lived reality every single day."