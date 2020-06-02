Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters In Upland

A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at demonstrators during an intense confrontation that occurred amid the George Floyd protests Monday in Upland.

blogoholicJane This***disgusted me when I seen it. San Bernardino County | Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters In U… https://t.co/srSWTvf175 3 hours ago

NOTAFAN @OnlyInLVNV https://t.co/1zrT29i1kQ. Then they do this. 3 hours ago

Petulant Child @spacemanspiff76 @WSmith1984_2 @kharyp @KevinMKruse If he's former military, his training failed him if he's yellin… https://t.co/UnRssoVmiR 2 hours ago

Fed up in Illinois California Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters Confronting Trump Supporters - https://t.co/y5c1D9Mrwt 22 minutes ago

patricia t. AKA MRS BT RT @CBSLA : A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at demonstrators during an intense confrontation that occurred amid the Geor… 5 minutes ago