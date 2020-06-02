Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters In Upland

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters In Upland

Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters In Upland

A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at demonstrators during an intense confrontation that occurred amid the George Floyd protests Monday in Upland.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tristrash

patricia t. AKA MRS BT RT @CBSLA: A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at demonstrators during an intense confrontation that occurred amid the Geor… 5 minutes ago

Barbdewar

Barbara Dewar California Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters Confronting Trump Supporters - https://t.co/SQhhwCKblZ 21 minutes ago

mickivoss

Fed up in Illinois California Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters Confronting Trump Supporters - https://t.co/y5c1D9Mrwt 22 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters In Upland https://t.co/NblutWee4f https://t.co/1qiYLQKW0G 49 minutes ago

prncesslap

Prncesslap RT @disorderbureau: @darrantula @ai6yrham He was arrested: https://t.co/36HZmBXDZt 1 hour ago

GoAndCryAboutIt

Petulant Child @spacemanspiff76 @WSmith1984_2 @kharyp @KevinMKruse If he's former military, his training failed him if he's yellin… https://t.co/UnRssoVmiR 2 hours ago

Carleone2018

NOTAFAN @OnlyInLVNV https://t.co/1zrT29i1kQ. Then they do this. 3 hours ago

BlogoholicJane

blogoholicJane This***disgusted me when I seen it. San Bernardino County | Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle At Protesters In U… https://t.co/srSWTvf175 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Video shows man intentionally hitting protesters in Troy [Video]

Video shows man intentionally hitting protesters in Troy

A 68-year-old man from Troy was arrested after police say he intentionally hit a protester with his car on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:46Published
Protesters take to Murfreesboro streets for second day [Video]

Protesters take to Murfreesboro streets for second day

A crowd of activists gathered in Murfreesboro to protest the arrest of a fellow protester over the weekend.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:34Published