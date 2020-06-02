Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms In Gulf, Could Head North Towards Texas
The third Pacific Tropical Storm of the season has officially formed in the Gulf Of Mexico near Campeche.
Katie Johnston reports.
Tropical Depression number 3 meanders over the southern GulfThere has been little change with tropical depression number 3 overnight but the storm is still expected to become Cristobal sometime this week as it drifts over the southern Bay of Campeche. Long..