Pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers

A pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly standing in water, after eating pineapples filled with crackers on May 27.

Fruits with fire crackers were offered to her allegedly by some locals.

The fruit exploded in her mouth, leading to the inevitable tragedy.

The elephant eventually walked up to the Velliyar River and stood there with her mouth and trunk in water, perhaps for some relief from the unbearable pain.

Local people informed the forest officials about the injured elephant.

Doctors were present on the spot to carry out a post-mortem.

The elephant was taken back inside the forest in a truck, where the forest officials cremated her.

Forest official said, "We had called a doctor, but he was of the opinion that it might not be possible to revive back but we will see what all options we have."

