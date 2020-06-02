Knicks Internal Email Reportedly Discusses Why Team Hasn't Commented On George Floyd
Franchises throughout the NBA have released statements in the wake of George Floyd's death.
In fact just two teams have yet to release a statement.
The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.
CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Protesters Gather In Roland Park After George Floyd's DeathProtesters Gather In Roland Park After George Floyd's Death
Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing AuthoritarianismIn the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd.
As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..