Knicks Internal Email Reportedly Discusses Why Team Hasn't Commented On George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Franchises throughout the NBA have released statements in the wake of George Floyd's death.

In fact just two teams have yet to release a statement.

The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

The Athletic NBA write spoke to CBS2's Otis Livingston about the reports that team owner Jim Dolan...
CBS 2 - Published

Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd

Knicks owner James Dolan has refused to release a statement George Floyd's death, telling employees...
USATODAY.com - Published


