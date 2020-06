Pandemic moves polling places for Kansas City election Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:55s - Published 27 minutes ago Pandemic moves polling places for Kansas City election Voting during the COVID-19 pandemic looks different. Voter turnout might not be the same and polling locations may look different. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IDENTIFICATION.TWO-THIRDS OF POLLINGPLACES IN K-C-MO ARECLOSED TODAY --THAT'S JUST ONE OFMANY DIFFERENCES INTHIS POSTPONEDELECTION.HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON WITH MORE ONWHAT'S DIFFERENT THISTIME AROUND.VOTING DURING APANDEMIC LOOKSDIFFERENT.SHAWN KIEFFER - DIRECTOR OFELECTIONSThere were more absenteesthan normal and I thinkthat"s what we"ll seein a pandemic type time. Oncethe virus is gone, i thinkyou"ll see more peoplecoming to the polls and lessabsentee.DIRECTOR OF ELECTIONS,SHAWN KIEFFERREFERRED TO ACTIVITY ATTHE POLLS AS, SLOWAND STEADY."ONLY SIX TO TEN PERCENTVOTER TURNOUT ISEXPECTED.KIEFFERSWe actually went fromabout 115 polls, down to about28 different locations to votetoday.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGWHILE ONLY ONE-THIRD OFPOLLING LOCATIONS AREOPEN FOR TODAY"SELECTION, THERE ARESIGNS POSTED AT EVERYPOLLING LOCATION INKansas City, TO LET PEOPLEKNOW WHERE THEY"RESUPPOSED TO GO ANDVOTE.KIEFFERSNot only did we do that,we also publish it in at least 2papers, this time it was like 5or 6 papers we put it in, wealso spread the information onsocial media, we put up signs,we have our website wherepeople can always go on.140-THOUSAND CARDSWERE ALSO MAILED TOREGISTERED VOTERS TOLET THEM KNOW WHICHPOLLING PLACE THEYSHOULD VOTE.VOTERS TOLD 41 ACTIONNEWS THE CHANGESDIDN"T CAUSE ANYPROBLEMS.PHIL BRYDE - Kansas City VOTERSExtremely easy, I justwalked up, I wasn"texactly sure which location,one of these 2 locations,walked in, brought my mask,showed my ID, they gave mea paper ballot, 2 questionsand I got it done in about 30seconds.PHIL BRYDE SAYS HISPOLLING LOCATIONREMAINED THE SAME.THE ELECTION BOARDSAYS THE CHANGE INPOLLING LOCATIONS WASDUE TO SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES.KIEFFERSWe need to look at biggergyms, community center,cafeterias, big meeting rooms,whatever we can do to spacepeople out.HAVING LARGER POLLINGAREAS IS A CHANGE THEELECTION BOARD SAYSTHEY MIGHT LIKE TO KEEPIN THE FUTURE.IN Kansas City, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NEW.





