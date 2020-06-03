Global  

Police-Involved Shooting Rocks Crown Heights

The NYPD says officers shot an armed man while responding to a call of shots fired in Crown Heights, but the incident is not believed to be related to the George Floyd protests.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

