Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

Baskin's feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled on the hit Netflix show, 'Tiger King'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

‘Tiger King': Judge Grants Carole Baskin Control of Joe Exotic’s Former Oklahoma Zoo

‘Tiger King': Judge Grants Carole Baskin Control of Joe Exotic’s Former Oklahoma ZooIn a huge new wrinkle to the labyrinthine “Tiger King” saga, Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •PinkNewscbs4.comFOXNews.comContactMusicTIMETMZ.comExtra


Carole Baskin is 'ready to assist' in relocating Joe Exotic's animals after gaining control of his former zoo

Carole Baskin is standing by if and when the animals at Joe Exotic's former Oklahoma zoo need to be...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald




Tweets about this

helayna28

HelaynaG RT @HLNTV: Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King," has been award… 29 minutes ago

JamieBurfoot92

𝕁𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖 ᴿᴮ RT @CNN: Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King," has been awarded… 48 minutes ago

antconwaykeys

Anthony Conway Carole Baskin awarded the zoo once owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic https://t.co/3JzQXH7mid ⁦@IAmChrisRamsey⁩ 1 hour ago

a_pinsent

Andrew Pinsent Carole Baskin awarded the zoo once owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic https://t.co/lMklcW0V4H 1 hour ago

phl17

PHL17 Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King," h… https://t.co/zWaE9aLuhH 1 hour ago

FOX59

FOX59 News Carole Baskin awarded zoo once owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic https://t.co/Umr0IGXTDx 1 hour ago

GotBleezyDreezy

👽 RT @KTLA: Carole Baskin has been awarded the Oklahoma animal park once owned by her nemesis, Joe Exotic https://t.co/jCFIIhOpMc 2 hours ago

urisole

Oriol Solé Altimira El dia a la merda I Carole Baskin awarded the zoo once owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic https://t.co/RoZUjTU4H2 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo [Video]

Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo

Carole Baskin from Netflix's tiger King docu-series awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published
Carole Baskin Now Owns The Joe Exotic Zoo [Video]

Carole Baskin Now Owns The Joe Exotic Zoo

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:21Published