Trending: Jay Z Newspaper Ad Dedicated To George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Rapper Jay Z and Team Roc are the latest musicians to voice their feelings about the murder of George Floyd.

The philanthropic branch of Roc Nation took out full page newspaper ads dedicated to Floyd.

