Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Takes Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Feature MLK Quote In Honor of George Floyd | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Takes Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Feature MLK Quote In Honor of George Floyd | Billboard News

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Takes Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Feature MLK Quote In Honor of George Floyd | Billboard News

Jay-Z and Team Roc took out full-page newspaper ads across the nation honoring George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads With MLK Quote In Honor of George Floyd

Jay-Z and Roc Nation took out full-page ads in national newspapers on Tuesday (June 2) featuring an...
Billboard.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Powerful Protests Playing Out In Our Nation's Capital [Video]

Powerful Protests Playing Out In Our Nation's Capital

CBS4's Natalie Brand has the latest developments from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:26Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Florida National Guard Troops Headed To D.C. [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Florida National Guard Troops Headed To D.C.

The governor said 500 members of the Florida National Guard were en route to Washington, D.C to assist during the police-brutality protests that have gripped the nation's capital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published