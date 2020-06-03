Lea Michele has broken her silence over accusations she bullied co-stars on the set of Glee.



Tweets about this M&M "Lea Michele issues apology after accusations from former Glee co-stars" https://t.co/LTxsleUA8I 51 seconds ago MyHeadlinez Lea Michele issues grovelling public apology for causing ‘hurt` after Glee co-stars accuse her of ...… https://t.co/imScxMhHu3 8 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations: https://t.co/0Oerp9jdA1 #BlackLivesMatter 11 minutes ago Houston Socialite She lost her gig over her behavior. She still needs to apologize to the actors otherwise it means nothing. Lea Mich… https://t.co/opxRUG5uHm 37 minutes ago cinemablend Glee's Lea Michele issues an apology. https://t.co/uXaUluJqvX 38 minutes ago Akari RT @JustJared: Lea Michele breaks her silence on the allegations that were made against her by her former "Glee" co-star Samantha Ware: htt… 1 hour ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations… https://t.co/d2MHy26tXD 2 hours ago Craig David Sauk I would think it would be funny if she said, “I refuse to apologize because I’m an asshole to everyone regardless o… https://t.co/UIXz2Zzv6V 2 hours ago