Lea Michele apologises to former co-star Samantha Marie Ware

Lea Michele apologises to former co-star Samantha Marie Ware

Lea Michele apologises to former co-star Samantha Marie Ware

Hollywood actress Lea Michele has issued an apology to her former 'Glee' co-star Samantha Marie Ware.

Lea Michele slammed for threatening to 's**t in the wig' of Glee co-star Samantha Ware and making life a 'living hell'

Lea Michele has been accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware's life a "living hell"...
HelloFresh Drops Lea Michele After Former 'Glee' Co-Star's Racism Accusations

HelloFresh Drops Lea Michele After Former 'Glee' Co-Star's Racism AccusationsMeal-kit company HelloFresh has ended its partnership with actress Lea Michele after she was accused...
Lea Michele Finally Apologizes for Racist "Diva" Behavior

Lea Michele Finally Apologizes for Racist "Diva" Behavior

Lea Michele has been accused of racist, diva behavior. On Twitter, Samantha Ware revealed Michele told her she would "sh*t in her wig" the first chance she got. Other "Glee" cast members came forward..

Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations

Lea Michele issues apology to Glee co-stars following bullying accusations

Lea Michele has broken her silence over accusations she bullied co-stars on the set of Glee.

