Lea Michele apologises to former co-star Samantha Marie Ware
Hollywood actress Lea Michele has issued an apology to her former 'Glee' co-star Samantha Marie Ware.
On Twitter, Samantha Ware revealed Michele told her she would "sh*t in her wig" the first chance she got.
Other "Glee" cast members came forward..
