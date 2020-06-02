Lea Michele Apologizes After Being
Accused of ‘Traumatic Microaggressions’ Michele has taken to Instagram to issue a public
apology after her former ‘Glee’ castmate, Samantha Ware,
accused her of “traumatic microagressions.” Ware called Michele out on Twitter after
she tweeted using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.
According to Ware, Michele made her
time on set a “living hell” and caused her
to “question [her] career in Hollywood.” Samantha Ware,
via Twitter In her statement, Michele said that
while she doesn’t remember Ware’s
specific accusation, she understands
that she “hurt other people.” Lea Michele,
via Instagram Michele then acknowledged
her “privileged position,” apologizing
for “any pain” she caused.
Lea Michele,
via Instagram She ended her statement with a
promise to “be better in the future.”