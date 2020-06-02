Lea Michele Apologizes After Being Accused of ‘Traumatic Microaggressions’

Lea Michele Apologizes After Being Accused of ‘Traumatic Microaggressions’ Michele has taken to Instagram to issue a public apology after her former ‘Glee’ castmate, Samantha Ware, accused her of “traumatic microagressions.” Ware called Michele out on Twitter after she tweeted using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

According to Ware, Michele made her time on set a “living hell” and caused her to “question [her] career in Hollywood.” Samantha Ware, via Twitter In her statement, Michele said that while she doesn’t remember Ware’s specific accusation, she understands that she “hurt other people.” Lea Michele, via Instagram Michele then acknowledged her “privileged position,” apologizing for “any pain” she caused.

Lea Michele, via Instagram She ended her statement with a promise to “be better in the future.”