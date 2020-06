More Republicans registered to vote than Democrats Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 22 minutes ago More Republicans registered to vote than Democrats For the second month in a row, election officials say more Republicans registered to vote than Democrats. According to the secretary of state, the GOP added nearly 4,000 voters, while Democrats added more than 2,000. 0

REPUBLICANS REGISTERED TO VOTE THAN DEMOCRATS. ACCORDING TO THE SECRETARY OF STATE --- THE G-O-P ADDED NEARLY 4 THOUSAND VOTERS. WHILE DEMOCRATS ADDED MORE THAN 2 THOUSAND. BUT THE STATE IS STILL BLUE--DEMOCRATS MAKE UP 39- PERCENT OF ACTIVE VOTERS WHILE REPUBLICANS MAKE UP 33-PERCENT.







